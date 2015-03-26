UPDATE 3-ConocoPhillips posts surprise loss on higher-than-expected costs
* Shares down as much as 2.4 percent (New throughout, adds details from conference call; updates stock price, adds byline and HOUSTON dateline)
(Repeats to fix formatting)
March 25 Hainan Airlines Co Ltd, China's fourth-largest airline in fleet size, said on Wednesday it plans to order 30 Boeing Co 787-9 airplanes, valued at $7.7 billion at list prices.
The order would boost Boeing's 787 program backlog to 855 planes, and represents the biggest order this year for the jet.
The 787 is Boeing's most high-tech plane, with a carbon-composite fuselage and improved fuel efficiency. The 787-9 is a stretched version introduced last year that seats 280 passengers and has a range of 8,300 nautical miles.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Shares down as much as 2.4 percent (New throughout, adds details from conference call; updates stock price, adds byline and HOUSTON dateline)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.