By Alwyn Scott
June 12 Boeing and federal regulators
told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday they learned crucial lessons
from the 787 Dreamliner's battery problems, but they defended
the certification process as "quite robust" and safe enough.
The Federal Aviation Administration also said at a hearing
on Capitol Hill that it would release results of its review of
Boeing's design, manufacturing and assembly of the 787, a new
high-tech jet that uses lithium-ion batteries for backup power.
The agency declined to specify a date, but said it would release
the review results this summer.
The FAA launched its review after one battery caught fire in
a parked 787 in Boston in January. A second battery overheated
and smoked during a flight in Japan about a week later,
prompting regulators to ground the worldwide fleet for four
months while Boeing altered and recertified the battery system.
The incidents caused no injuries or loss of aircraft, but
did focus worldwide attention on the 787 and on the FAA's
practice of delegating some regulatory oversight to
manufacturers. The FAA said it has adopted new testing standards
as one lesson from the battery experience.
The hearing, called by House Aviation Subcommittee Chairman
Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ), comes almost three months after the FAA
approved Boeing's improved battery system, allowing the 787 to
resume carrying passengers and Boeing to resume delivering the
aircraft to customers. Boeing expects to deliver more than 60
this year, adding to 50 already in service.
The exact cause of both battery problems remains under
investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Rick Larsen, the U.S. congressman who has Boeing Co's
biggest factory in his district, said the grounding of the jet
raised "legitimate questions" about how well the FAA
certification process worked.
He questioned the FAA practice of delegating oversight of
aircraft certification to the companies themselves. "Can you
help us understand why the FAA would argue that this is not
self-certification?" Larsen asked.
Peggy Gilligan, associate administrator for aviation safety
at the FAA, said the agency oversees the performance of people
and companies authorized to perform oversight on the FAA's
behalf. She said this was necessary because of the large number
of approvals required to certify an airplane and a limited FAA
staff. The system has been in place since the late 1930s.
The FAA said it spent about 7,000 hours working with Boeing
on recertifying the redesigned battery system.
Gilligan defended the FAA's decision not to apply its new,
tougher standard for lithium-ion batteries developed by an
industry group. She noted that the FAA had already approved the
use of the batteries in the 787, provided the plane met special
conditions. She said it was difficult to go back and apply new
standards to products that were already approved unless there
was evidence of an unsafe condition.
Gilligan said the FAA also learned that it should draw on
more outsiders to review certification plans for new technology.
Boeing's chief engineer for the 787, Mike Sinnett, told the
panel that the plane had logged a reliability rating of 98.2
percent over its first 15 months of service, meaning that
mechanical problems delayed only 0.8 percent of flights. "That
is better than the (Boeing) 777, which had been considered the
best in its class," Sinnett said.
Sinnett disagreed with suggestions that the FAA
certification process was deficient. He said planes are designed
to fly and land even if certain components fail, and the FAA
certifies to that standard. The system worked, he said, because
while the battery failed, the plane and its safe operation were
not compromised.
He said Boeing's additional tests on the battery after the
two failures had "advanced the state of the art" in testing.
Sinnett said Boeing engineers working on behalf of the FAA
are "completely independent...That's deeply rooted in our
culture."