WASHINGTON, March 13 Boeing Co has been
awarded a contract valued at $714 million for additional work on
CH-47 helicopters for the U.S. Army, the U.S. Defense Department
said on Friday.
The contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020, covers 26
remanufactured CH-47F helicopters, four new CH-47s, and includes
an option for two additional helicopters, the Pentagon said in
its daily digest of major arms contracts.
The contract, a modification of an existing contract with
Boeing, also includes funding for parts and supplies with a long
lead time, according to the notice.
