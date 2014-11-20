The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

SEATTLE Boeing Co has no plans to extend the range of its forthcoming 737 MAX 9 jetliner in response to Airbus Group's move to offer a long-range version of its competing A321 aircraft, a senior Boeing executive said on Thursday.

"We are very happy with where the MAX 9 sits and feel the competition is simply doing things to catch up with it," Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes said in an interview.

Last month, Airbus said it would add fuel tanks to the A321neo to increase its range, targeting a market niche left open by the out-of-production Boeing 757. Airbus said the plane would have about 100 nautical miles more range than the 757-200W.

