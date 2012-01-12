* Boeing takes orders for 18 737s, 10 787s

* Boeing loses orders for 2 777s

Jan 12 Boeing Co said it took orders for 28 new commercial airplanes in the week ended Thursday.

The world's second-largest commercial plane-maker after European rival Airbus, an EADS unit, said it took orders for 17 narrowbody 737s from Jet Airways India Ltd , one order for a 737 from Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , and 10 orders for 787 Dreamliners from an unidentified customer.

Boeing said orders for two 777s had been cancelled, bringing the net total orders for 2012 to 26. The company did not say who cancelled the 777 orders.

Boeing lost the 2011 order race with Airbus, logging net orders for 805 planes.

Shares of Boeing were up 28 cents at $75.02 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)