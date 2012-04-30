By Kyle Peterson
April 30 Boeing Co's believes its South
Carolina assembly line for the 787 Dreamliner can hit or even
exceed its production rate target of three airplanes per month,
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said on Monday.
"We will identify upside to that when they prove the three
per month. We're highly confident they will," McNerney told
reporters after the company's annual shareholders meeting in
Chicago. "I believe that there can be some upside to that."
Boeing's commercial orders have grown rapidly this year,
while production has accelerated on all its commercial planes
including the Dreamliner. The new lightweight carbon-composite
airplane came to market in 2011 after three years of delays due
to snags in the sprawling global supply chain.
Boeing aims to make 10 Dreamliners per month by the end of
next year. Three of those planes will be assembled at a new
Boeing factory in Charleston, South Carolina. The other seven
are to be assembled at Boeing's primary factory in Everett,
Washington.
The airplane, which promises fuel savings and passenger
comforts, is a hit among customers, who have ordered more than
800 787s.
Some analysts have expressed doubt that Boeing can increase
787 production to 10 per month by the end of 2013, especially
after the discovery of a manufacturing error in February.
That error - a problem with the shimming of laminated parts
of the fuselage - originated in the South Carolina plant. Boeing
has said it has solved the problem and that it will not be
repeated. The first 787 rolled off the South Carolina assembly
line on Friday. [ID: nL2E8FRF3L]
Demand for new commercial airplanes is growing, McNerney
told shareholders at the meeting. In particular, he cited demand
for the upcoming 737 MAX, which is an upgrade of the current 737
narrowbody with fuel-efficient engines.
Boeing has taken more than 1,000 orders and provisional
orders for the MAX since winning its first provisional order for
the plane from AMR Corp's American Airlines last
year. Southwest Airlines will be the first operator of
the plane.
Boeing's MAX competes with the upcoming Airbus
A320neo, which also will feature new engines.
"I'm pleased with the order uptake. It's a little bit better
than we had originally projected," McNerney said. "And we're
just going through the normal process of converting
commitments."
Boeing, the world's largest aerospace and defense company,
is ramping up production of commercial airplanes to meet
increased demand from airlines while it faces pressure from
constrained U.S. defense budgets.
McNerney said Boeing had anticipated the defense downturn
for several years. In preparation, defense companies have cut
jobs, shed non-strategic units and are making acquisitions in
niche growth areas.
Boeing last week turned in a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit. [ID: nL2E8FP1QO]
Shares of Boeing, which have risen about 4 percent so far
this year, were down 1.2 percent at $76.34 on the New York Stock
Exchange.