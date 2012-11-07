Nov 7 Boeing Co is moving ahead with
efforts to sell a long-awaited stretch version of its
fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner that poses a serious threat to
Airbus' best-selling rival.
Boeing's sales negotiations with airlines and leasing
companies could lead to an announcement of an initial customer
as early as this month, industry sources said.
Aviation Week reported Wednesday that the new jet would be
18 feet longer than the current 787-9 derivative, providing room
for 43 more passengers, for a total of 320. Those specifications
coupled with its low operating costs would make it a powerful
rival to the popular Airbus A330.
Boeing said it had already been talking with airlines and
aircraft leasing companies to define specifications for the
787-10, the biggest version of its revolutionary
carbon-composite plane.
"We are beginning to discuss more details about the airplane
with customers," the company said Wednesday. It is understood
that those details specifically included sales.
Formal launch of the program, which commits Boeing to
actually produce the jet, is still "conditioned upon our
obtaining final board approval to launch the program at
yet-to-be determined date," Boeing said.
"The timing of a decision to launch the program will depend
on market response during this next phase of our discussions
about the airplane," Boeing said Wednesday.
The wide-body A330-300 is one of Airbus's best-selling
products but relies on a heavier metallic airframe.
In contrast, the carbon-composite 787-10 will be pitched to
airlines for long-haul travel, such as intra-Asian routes.
Although planemakers never publicly discuss discounts,
analysts say Airbus is expected to offer the A330 at low enough
prices to ensure it is still profitable to airlines to own and
operate the plane over its lifetime, even though the lighter
Boeing aircraft is likely to boast savings in fuel costs per
passenger for an individual trip.
The list price of the 295-seat A330-300 is $231 million.