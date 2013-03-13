By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, March 13 As Boeing prepared to start
testing a redesigned battery system aimed at preventing fires on
its flagship 787 Dreamliner, analysts upgraded the company's
stock and lifted their targets for the stock's price.
Some analysts said the high-tech plane, which was grounded
worldwide in January, might be flying passengers again as early
as May, after the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday
approved Boeing's plan to certify the battery system.
Although the carbon-composite jet is only at the beginning
of what could be a rigorous testing regimen, and still faces
public hearings in April on the safety of its lithium-ion
batteries, the FAA's approval of testing appeared to dispel
clouds of uncertainty.
Investors have realized that "the 787 isn't the end of the
world," said Ken Herbert, an analyst at Imperial Capital in San
Francisco.
Instead, they are focusing on potential orders for Boeing
and Airbus, including a $15 billion deal for Boeing 737s by
Ryanair, that sources told Reuters the budget Irish
carrier is close to signing.
"Investors are thinking there's more juice to this order
cycle than people thought three months ago, and the 787 is not
going to blow me up," he added.
Among the upgrades, Stifel Nicolaus & Co raised its target
on Boeing's stock price to $100 from $85.
Boeing shares were up 19 cents at $84.35 at midday in New
York, after climbing 1.5 percent on Tuesday after the FAA news.
But risks remain in the rosy scenario. Boeing still must
prove that its fix for the battery system is robust, after
batteries burned on two planes in quick succession in January.
In one instance, the battery ignited into a hissing, smoking
blaze inside a 787 parked in Boston. Smoke entered the cabin and
the battery burned for 1 hour and 40 minutes, while firefighters
shot it with flame suppressant, before the fire went out,
according to investigators. In a separate incident nine days
later, a battery overheated on a plane flying in Japan,
prompting an emergency landing and evacuation.
Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board, the top
U.S. safety investigator, said it would hold public hearings
next month to examine Boeing's proposed fix for the battery
system, and about lithium-ion technology in general.
The agency still has not determined what caused the
batteries to overheat, and Boeing has pressed ahead with a
solution, knowing that as further facts emerge, they could
require shifts in the approach, though a wholesale change in the
new proposed system is not expected.
"We have proposed a comprehensive set of solutions designed
to significantly minimize the potential for battery failure
while ensuring that no battery event affects the continued safe
operation of the airplane," Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray
Conner said in a statement on Tuesday.
It is not known what effect the 787 fires have had on public
perception of the plane's safety. It is also not known whether
issues might arise in the jet, which is packed with new
technology: not just a new, lighter body made of carbon-fiber
plastic, but a new electrical system that replaces heavier
hydraulic systems standard on older-style aircraft.
