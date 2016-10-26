NEW YORK Oct 26 Boeing Co will not cut production of its 777 jetliner by more than two planes a month and will take more time to decide whether a cut is needed, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday.

Boeing already plans to cut production of the wide-body plane to seven a month next year from 8.3 currently, and many experts expect a further cut to five a month due to slow sales and transition to a successor jet, the 777X. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)