WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Pentagon's budget request would restructure the Boeing Co aerial tanker program, saving $1 billion in fiscal 2013 and $2.4 billion through fiscal 2017.

Budget documents released by the Pentagon said the change was being made to "reflect the developmental and production plans associated with the newly awarded contract."

Boeing won a fixed-price contract valued at $30 billion in February 2011 to build 179 new refueling planes for the U.S. Air Force.