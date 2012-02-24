* Fancher, prior 787 general manager, named to 777 program
Feb 24 Boeing Co said on Friday that Larry
Loftis was named general manager of its 787 Dreamliner plane
program, succeeding Scott Fancher who is taking on new
assignments with the 777 program.
The changes are effective immediately, the plane maker said.
This week, Boeing said as many as 55 assembled 787s could
have a flaw in the fuselage that will take 10 to 14 days per
plane to repair.
The carbon-composite 787 is about three years behind its
original schedule, and some experts have expressed concern this
latest issue could jeopardize the company's stated
production-rate target of 10 planes a month by the end of next
year.