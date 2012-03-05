SEATTLE, March 5 Boeing Co has
inspected five 787 Dreamliners for a recently discovered flaw in
the fuselage and remains on track to build 10 of the airplanes
per month by the end of 2013, the new head of Boeing's 787
program said on Monday.
The plane maker is inspecting the first 55 787s built before
the problem was discovered and will repair them as needed, Larry
Loftis told Reuters before a groundbreaking ceremony for a new
delivery center at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
"We will touch every single airplane," said Loftis, the
former leader of Boeing's successful 777 airplane program.
The Dreamliner is the world's first commercial airplane with
an airframe made largely of light-weight carbon composites. It
boasts unprecedented fuel-efficiency and is a hit among
customers who have ordered about 870 of the planes.
However, the plane is about three years behind its original
development and production schedule. The Dreamliner's
development was disrupted several times by problems with
suppliers, such as a delay in the availability of a Rolls-Royce
engine needed for the final phases of flight testing.
Boeing, the world's second-largest commercial plane-maker
after EADS unit Airbus, made first delivery of a
Dreamliner last year to All Nippon Airways and is
ramping up the production rate to 10 per month, a target many
experts believe to be unattainable.
Last month, Boeing reported signs of "delamination" on the
rear fuselage of some 787s. Delamination occurs when stress
causes layered composite materials to separate.
Boeing has said it will take 10 to 14 days per plane to
repair. The problem caused some experts to again question the
production rate target. Boeing has said the repair may affect
deliveries in the first part of 2012, but not in the longer
term.
The company increased the 787 production rate to 3.5 per
month from 2.5 last week. The plane-maker has delivered only
five 787s so far, all to All Nippon Airways, and delivered none
in February.
Last month, Boeing swapped the heads of its 787 Dreamliner
and 777 programs, in hopes that the long-time 777 leader Loftis
can keep the Dreamliner production rate on track.
Boeing is raising production rates on all of its commercial
airplane programs to meet increased demand.