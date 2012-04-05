April 5 Boeing Co said on Thursday it
delivered 137 commercial airplanes in the first quarter, up from
104 in the same period a year earlier, led by an increase of 737
deliveries.
The world's second-largest plane-maker after EADS
unit Airbus reported deliveries of 99 narrowbody 737s, up from
87 delivered in the first quarter of 2011.
Boeing also reported deliveries of five 787 Dreamliners, its
long-overdue lightweight, carbon-composite airplane that came to
market last fall.
Deliveries of the widebody 777 jumped to 20 from 13. Boeing
said it delivered six 747s, compared with zero in the year-ago
period.
Boeing, which gets paid for airplanes at delivery, is
ramping up production on all of its commercial airplane programs
to meet increased demand. Shares of Boeing were near flat at
$73.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.