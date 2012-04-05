April 5 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 137 commercial airplanes in the first quarter, up from 104 in the same period a year earlier, led by an increase of 737 deliveries.

The world's second-largest plane-maker after EADS unit Airbus reported deliveries of 99 narrowbody 737s, up from 87 delivered in the first quarter of 2011.

Boeing also reported deliveries of five 787 Dreamliners, its long-overdue lightweight, carbon-composite airplane that came to market last fall.

Deliveries of the widebody 777 jumped to 20 from 13. Boeing said it delivered six 747s, compared with zero in the year-ago period.

Boeing, which gets paid for airplanes at delivery, is ramping up production on all of its commercial airplane programs to meet increased demand. Shares of Boeing were near flat at $73.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.