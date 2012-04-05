April 5 Boeing Co said on Thursday it
delivered 137 commercial airplanes in the first quarter, up 32
percent from the same period a year earlier, led by an increase
in 737 deliveries.
The world's second-largest plane-maker, after EADS
unit Airbus, reported deliveries of 99 narrowbody 737s, up from
87 delivered in the first quarter of 2011.
Boeing also reported deliveries of five 787 Dreamliners, its
long-overdue lightweight, carbon-composite airplane that came to
market last fall.
Deliveries of the widebody 777 jumped to 20 from 13. Boeing
said it delivered six 747s, compared with zero in the year-ago
period.
Boeing, which gets paid for airplanes at delivery, is
ramping up production on all of its commercial airplane programs
to meet increased demand.
"Increase in deliveries is confirmation of the successful
execution of increased production rates as well as confirmation
of the cycle," said EarlyBirdCapital Managing Director Alex
Hamilton, referring to rising aircraft demand.
Boeing is set to report first-quarter earnings on April 25.
Aircraft demand has been rising since 2009 when Boeing
booked only 142 new commercial orders. Boeing booked 805 new
orders in 2011.
Also on Thursday, Boeing said it took orders in the week
ended March 31 for six 777s, potentially worth $1.8 billion at
list prices, depending on the model.
The company said earlier this week that Angola carrier TAAG
Linhas Aereas de Angola ordered three 777-300ER airplanes. The
buyer of the other three 777s was unidentified.
Shares of Boeing were down 34 cents at $73.33 on the New
York Stock Exchange.