April 11 Boeing Co said it has made
several design choices for its upcoming 737 MAX, the re-engined
version of its best-selling narrowbody aircraft, to ensure it
hits its ambitious fuel-efficiency targets.
The plane-maker said it would improve the craft's
aerodynamics by extending the tail cone and changing the way it
integrates the engine with the wing.
Boeing last year unveiled plans to put new fuel-efficient
engines in its existing 737 design. Boeing named the aircraft
the MAX and said it would enter service in 2017.
"Based on design work and preliminary testing results, we
have even more confidence in our ability to give our customers
the fuel savings they need while minimizing the development risk
on this program," said Michael Teal, chief project
engineer and deputy program manager, 737 MAX program.
Boeing said it also would update its flight controls and
strengthen landing gear, wings and the fuselage to accommodate
the weight of the larger engines.
The MAX, which offers fuel savings of up to 12 percent over
the current 737, will be powered by engines made by CFM
International, a joint venture between General Electric Co
and Safran.
The airplane will compete with the Airbus A320neo, which
also will feature new engines and offers fuel savings of 15
percent over the current A320.
Boeing has taken more than 1,000 orders and provisional
commitments for the MAX since winning its first provisional
order for the plane from AMR Corp's American Airlines
last year. Southwest Airlines will be the first operator
of the plane.