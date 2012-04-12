April 12 Boeing Co said on Thursday that
it had taken orders for four 787s from Transaero Airlines and
lost one order for a 787 from an unnamed customer.
The company had previously announced the Transaero order,
which was valued at $744 million at list prices. The order
appeared on Boeing's weekly order book update on Thursday.
The 787 Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite
airplane that came to market last year after three years of
development delays.
The company has about 850 Dreamliners on its books. For
2012, the company has seen a net loss of six 787 orders due to
cancellations. China Eastern Airlines scrapped an
order for 24 787 Dreamliners last month.
Boeing, which competes for sales with Airbus, has
taken a net total of 415 orders for the year.
Shares of Boeing were up 2.4 percent at $73.50 on the New
York Stock Exchange.