April 19 Boeing Co on Thursday said it has not halted production of any airplanes after a weekend tornado disrupted shipments of parts from Spirit AeroSystems , which aims to resume production on April 23.

Spirit, which makes the fuselage for the Boeing 737 and key parts of other planes, said it would work quickly to ramp back up to full-rate production after the tornado damaged its plant in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday night. Boeing said it was still assessing the full impact on its operations.

Spirit, Boeing's biggest supplier of structural components, also makes parts of the fuselage for Boeing's high-profile 787 Dreamliner.

"We're still working with them to assess the situation and any potential impacts," said Boeing spokesman Larry Wilson.

Boeing has some cushion in its production system to absorb part of its supply disruption, but the company has not said how long it can produce airplanes at full speed with limited or no supply from Spirit.

Wilson declined to say if Boeing has had to slow production on its various commercial airplane lines.

Spirit has said the storm damaged the company's infrastructure but not its production capabilities. The company told its employees to remain on call this week and report to work only after being summoned by a manager.

"It doesn't have to be perfect or pretty," said Spirit Chief Executive Jeff Turner in a statement. "It has to be safe and operational, and allow us to produce quality products on a regular drum beat to meet our customer needs."

Boeing is Spirit's largest customer. Spirit said 85 percent of its work is for the plane-maker and that it makes parts for all of Boeing's commercial airplanes. Work on the 737 draws about 50 percent of Spirit's revenue.

Experts say the 737 program is more vulnerable to production line shocks than the 787 or other airplane programs because of its rapid production pace. Boeing makes 35 737s per month and aims to boost that rate to 42 per month.

Spirit, a Boeing unit until it was sold in 2005, also makes parts for Airbus planes.