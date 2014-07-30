By Harriet McLeod
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., July 30 Boeing Co
said on Wednesday it will build its biggest Dreamliner, the
787-10, exclusively at its South Carolina plant in North
Charleston, a move that marked the continuing evolution of
Boeing's production strategy for its flagship jet.
Investors are banking on rising 787 production to lower the
cost of making the jet and generate cash flow that can be used
to reward shareholders.
The newest and longest of three 787 models, the 787-10 also
is eagerly awaited by airlines seeking its increased seating.
The plane will carry 323 passengers, 33 percent more than the
787-8 and 15 percent more than 787-9, with significantly lower
fuel consumption than current-generation jets of similar size.
But the new plane's longer fuselage sections will be "too
long to be transported efficiently" from North Charleston to
Everett, Washington, where Boeing has two 787s assembly lines,
Boeing said in a statement.
Systems for the mid- and aft-body sections for the smaller
787s are installed at the North Charleston plant and most of the
sections are flown to Everett for final assembly. The South
Carolina plant also assembles some of the smaller 787s.
"We looked at all our options and found the most efficient
and effective solution is to build the 787-10 at Boeing South
Carolina," Larry Loftis, vice president and general manager of
the 787 program, said in a statement.
"This will allow us to balance 787 production across the
North Charleston and Everett sites as we increase production
rates."
The North Charleston line will continue to produce 787-8 and
787-9s, Boeing said. The site also will increase production to
five a month in 2016 from three a month currently, Boeing said.
Boeing plans to ramp up 787 production from 10 a month
currently to 12 a month in 2016 and 14 a month by 2020. The
Everett facility now assembles seven 787s a month.
The 787-10 is being designed at Boeing's Everett factory.
Assembly of mid and aft sections will begin in 2016, Candy
Eslinger, spokeswoman for Boeing South Carolina, told Reuters on
Wednesday. Final assembly of the 787-10 is due to begin in 2017.
The 1.2 million-square-foot South Carolina assembly building
was designed for capacity increases, Eslinger told Reuters.
Later this year, the plant will begin final assembly of 787-9
jets, which are currently being made exclusively in Everett. The
South Carolina plant began production in 2011 and rolled out its
first airplane in April 2012.
"Introducing the 787-10 in North Charleston takes advantage
of that facility's capacity while allowing the Everett facility
to continue improving productivity as it focuses on the 787-8
and 787-9," Boeing said.
(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Editing by Alwyn Scott)