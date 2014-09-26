By Alwyn Scott
| SEATTLE, Sept 25
SEATTLE, Sept 25 The U.S. aviation safety
regulator has proposed requiring operators of some Boeing Co
787 Dreamliners to replace parts near the plane's lithium
battery in an effort to improve the plane's ability to fight an
on-board fire.
In a directive issued on Tuesday, the Federal Aviation
Administration said it had received reports that some 787-8
planes did not have foam-like plugs properly installed as
required to keep a fire-suppression chemical in an electrical
compartment in the plane.
In the event of a fire, the FAA said, the condition could
cause loss of the suppression chemical, known as Halon, in cargo
areas, "and result in the inability to extinguish a fire and
consequent loss of control of the airplane."
The compartment, known as the forward electrical equipment
bay, is where one of the 787's two lithium batteries is located.
The plugs go into "stringers," structural elements that run
along the length of the fuselage.
The fix doesn't affect the plane's battery system, Boeing
said. Boeing's 787 was grounded for three months last year after
lithium batteries overheated, prompting Boeing to redesign the
battery, charger and containment system.
The FAA rule applies to three U.S. planes but is likely to
influence foreign operators.
Boeing said it had already advised operators to update the
plugs "to ensure they are secured in the desired design
configuration."
Boeing recommended in May that operators fix the problem
within two years. On Thursday, the Chicago-based company said it
agreed with the FAA's proposal to require operators make the fix
within a year.
The problem affects 88 planes of the 183 delivered through
August, Boeing said.
"An engineering review determined that this improper
configuration does not present an immediate safety concern for
several reasons, including redundancies designed into the system
and the extremely low likelihood of system activation," Boeing
said in a statement.
"Regardless, it is important to return airplanes to their
proper configuration," it added.
"We support the FAA's proposed rule, which would make
mandatory the recommendations we provided to our operators four
months ago," Boeing said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)