(Adds detail about 737 MAX and A321 competition)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Nov 20 Boeing Co has no plans to
extend the range of its forthcoming 737 MAX 9 jetliner in
response to Airbus Group's move to offer a long-range
version of its competing A321 aircraft, a senior Boeing
executive said on Thursday.
"We are very happy with where the MAX 9 sits and feel the
competition is simply doing things to catch up with it," Randy
Tinseth, vice president of marketing at Boeing Commercial
Airplanes, said in an interview.
Last month, Airbus said it would add fuel tanks to the
A321neo to increase its range, targeting a market niche left
open by the out-of-production Boeing 757. Airbus said the
plane's range would be about 100 nautical miles more than that
of the 757-200W.
The market for these single-aisle aircraft is crucial for
both companies, as it will account for nearly 70 percent of new
aircraft deliveries worth some $2.5 trillion over the next 20
years, according to Boeing's estimates.
Airbus recently said demand for the larger A321 model is
prompting it to start its production on U.S. soil with that
model instead of the A320 as originally planned.
Some airlines have been "upgauging" to larger jets to lower
per-seat costs. The 321 seats about 185 passengers in a
two-class configuration, compared with 150 for the A320.
Boeing said it sees the single-aisle market centered around
planes with 160 seats in a two-class configuration, about the
size of the 737 MAX 8. The larger MAX 9 carries about 180
passengers in two classes.
Tinseth said Boeing can already put an additional fuel tank
on the 737 MAX 9. But the company does not see a business case
in making an extended-range version of the plane.
"Anything that you look at in that market segment to
increase the range of that airplane, I think it would come with
small returns," he said.
Boeing's chief executive officer, Jim McNerney, said earlier
this month that the company would bring out a 737 MAX
replacement around 2030, with a new fuselage, wings and engines.
That plane will also address the gap left by the 757.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie
Adler)