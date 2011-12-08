Dec 8 Boeing Co and Air Lease Corp said on Thursday they finalized an order worth $1.2 billion, for four 787-9 Dreamliners and four Next-Generation 737-800s.

The order marks the completion of an agreement announced during the Paris Air Show in June, Air Lease said in a statement.

Boeing shares were up slightly at $71.5 in trading before the bell. They closed at $70.60 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Air Lease shares closed at $23.45.