Teva Pharm looks to refresh board with four new nominees
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
March 15 Boeing Co said it will move production of horizontal tail of its 787-9 Dreamliners from Seattle to Salt Lake City, Utah, and to Alenia of Italy by late 2012.
A company spokesman told Reuters the move would not result in any job losses in the Seattle plant.
"Once that work moves out of the development center, other projects start coming through," Doug Alder said by phone.
With the move, Salt Lake City will have more than 100 jobs, he said.
Boeing expects the Salt Lake City center to deliver their first stabilizer in the first quarter 2013. The date for first delivery from Alenia is still being finalized, the company said.
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
TOKYO, June 11 Defence firms will put out their wares on Monday at Japan's only dedicated arms show, a site for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to promote industrial military ties that will bolster the country's influence in Southeast Asia.