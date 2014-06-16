(Adds detail about special exemptions granted by FAA)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, June 16 Boeing Co said on
Monday that regulators have certified the 787-9 Dreamliner,
clearing the way for the new, stretched jet's on-time arrival to
its first customer, Air New Zealand, possibly later
this month.
Approval by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the
European Aviation Safety Agency came with exemptions for
problems with two components that must be addressed, even though
they will not prevent the plane from going into service, Boeing
and the FAA said.
The green light for the 787-9, a longer version of the
flagship Dreamliner that holds 40 more passengers, signals
Boeing is making progress in putting behind it the production
problems that dogged the smaller version, known as the 787-8.
"Certification of the 787-9 is confirmation that the
airplane meets the highest levels of safety and performance, as
demonstrated through a rigorous test program, including
extensive laboratory validations, flight-test activities and
thorough analysis and evaluation," Boeing said in a statement.
The 787-9, which sells for $250 million at list prices, has
been keenly awaited by airlines trying to cut consumption of
costly jet fuel with the new carbon-composite jet, and has
garnered 40 percent of the 1,031 firm 787 orders placed so far.
The original 787-8 entered service in 2011, and another
variant, the still larger 787-10, is due out in 2018.
But the latest version is still undergoing tweaks, even
though the regulators have certified it as safe.
Boeing said part of a backup turbine system needs to be
redesigned to account for a capacitor that failed during a
flight test. The system, known as the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), is
used to generate electricity and hydraulic pressure to ensure
pilots can control the plane even if both engines fail. As a
result of the test failure, the RAT has "a possibility of
failing prematurely," Boeing said.
Given the "very low likelihood" of failure, the FAA granted
an exemption for a limited time, Boeing said.
Similarly, a cockpit knob that controls altitude can
inadvertently be rotated when pressed. That could send the plane
out of its air traffic control-approved altitude, unless the
pilots notice. "The limited time to detect the error causes a
large reduction in safety margins, which is classified as
'hazardous,'" Boeing said.
The same design exists on the 787-8 and Boeing said it would
develop a new knob design by May to make the part compliant with
safety regulations, and then retrofit planes.
Boeing said the risk of the parts is balanced by the need to
avoid a hit to export sales, and by the improved fuel economy of
the plane, equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.
Both "will serve the public interest," Boeing said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Marguerita Choy)