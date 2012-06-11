BEIJING, June 11 Boeing vowed on Monday to defend a 50 percent share of sales of narrowbody jets as it clashes with Airbus in the biggest segment of the $100 billion annual jet market.

The world's dominant planemakers are selling upgraded fuel-efficient versions of their best-selling medium-haul airplanes and have each accused each other of undercutting on price.

"We want to maintain our market share at 50 percent and we are going to do everything we can to win," Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh told reporters on the sidelines of an IATA airlines summit.

He said he expected Boeing to reach a cumulative total of 1,000 firm contracts for its revamped 737 MAX aircraft by the end of the year, including 451 already announced.

The company has more than 1,000 commitments and orders for the fuel-saving model, which was launched in September following the successful introduction of Airbus's upgraded A320neo.

Boeing suggested it may unveil a significant quantity of these orders at the Farnborough air show next month.

"I think we should have a very good Farnborough this year," Albaugh said.

The event will not however bring launches of two projects that Boeing is pursuing to round out its wide-body fleet: a stretched version of its modern Dreamliner called the 787-10 and a substantially reworked 777, its most profitable plane.

"We haven't gone to the board yet and it is only after we answer the questions that we have internally will we take it to the board," Albaugh said.

The 787-10 project is closer to being finalized than the 777 adjustment, he said.

Albaugh also predicted Boeing would secure new sales for the freight and passenger versions of its its 747-8 stretched jumbo jet in coming months, including a new buyer for the 467-seat passenger version.