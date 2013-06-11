PARIS, June 11 Boeing sees room for an increase in long-term production rates for the most popular category of airliner, a senior executive said on Tuesday as the U.S. planemaker revised up its forecast for jetliner demand over the next 20 years.

Randy Tinseth, vice president for marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, became the latest industry executive to look beyond the financial crisis and predict higher production rates as the industry gathers for the June 17-23 Paris Airshow.

"There is room for us to grow in terms of rate, there is room for Airbus to grow in terms of rate and frankly there is probably also room for a third competitor. We do have some upside in terms of long-term rates," he told a briefing.

He was speaking ahead of next week's air show where he said Boeing, which often claims not to tailor orders to the publicity of such events, would nonetheless announce some new orders.