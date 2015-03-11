BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
PHOENIX, March 11 An aircraft leasing company threw its weight behind studies being carried out by Boeing Cp on a potential replacement for its discontinued 757 on Tuesday, saying there would be demand for a new jet that seats 200 to 250 in the next eight to 12 years.
Steven Udvar-Hazy, chief executive officer of Air Lease Corp , endorsed the concept at a gathering of financiers that has focused on a 757 replacement as the next promising niche following a wave of aircraft upgrades and new developments.
"In the Boeing family, there might be a gap between the largest 737 and the smallest 787 as the 767 fades away," Udvar-Hazy said at a conference organized by the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT). (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions