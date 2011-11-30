* Four-year contract extension up for vote next week
* If ratified, union says will drop NLRB dispute
* New 737 MAX to be built in Seattle area
* Boeing shares close up 5 percent
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Nov 30 Boeing Co has made an
early deal with its biggest union for a four-year contract
extension, which if ratified would end the planemaker's dispute
with the National Labor Relations Board and ensure the new 737
MAX single-aisle plane is built in Washington state.
The agreement, nine months before expiration of the current
contract, gives Boeing some comfort that strikes will not
disrupt its operations as it ramps up production of many of its
models, and gives the union the local jobs for which it has
campaigned.
The 28,000 members of the International Association of
Machinists & Aerospace Workers are due to vote on the contract
deal next week.
If ratified, the union said it would drop its grievances
against the company over its new 787 production site in South
Carolina, the subject of a dispute between Boeing and the NLRB.
The contract deal is "a very significant and hopeful
development," said Lafe Solomon, acting general counsel for the
NLRB. He added that the NLRB would discuss next steps with both
parties after the contract was ratified.
"This is huge," said Scott Hamilton, aviation industry
consultant at Leeham Co. "For IAM 751 and Boeing to reach a
labor agreement before contract negotiations even truly
commence is pretty much unprecedented. The fact that it would
settle the NLRB case is huge for all the parties involved."
Boeing shares closed up 5.2 percent at $68.69 in a
generally higher market, as investors welcomed the prospect of
no strikes until at least 2016, when the proposed contract
extension would end.
"This removes the risk of a damaging labor confrontation
just as it is ramping up production across its models," said
analyst Rob Stallard at RBC Capital Markets.
REGULAR STRIKES
Boeing has always made its wide-body jets in Everett, 30
miles north of Seattle, and its single-aisle planes in Renton,
10 miles south of the city, but it has a rocky history with the
local workforce.
The IAM has had four strikes in the last 22 years, most
recently a 58-day stoppage in 2008 that delayed the
already-late 787. The company has lost more than 200 production
days to strikes over the past two decades.
The union and the NLRB accused Boeing of punishing local
workers for those strikes by putting a second 787 production
facility in South Carolina, which opened this year. The company
has said the decision was made purely on business grounds.
A high-profile court battle over the issue has become the
fulcrum of a larger conflict between supporters of labor union
rights and those who believe U.S. companies should have the
freedom to build factories where they want, for whatever
reasons they choose.
Boeing's decision to build the new 737 MAX at its Renton
factory is a major victory for the union. Narrow-body jets are
the short-haul workhorse for the global airline industry,
feeding the big hubs or operating quick turnarounds for
low-cost carriers.
The 737 MAX, featuring a new, more fuel efficient engine on
its existing 737 body, is set to be the company's most
financially important plane for the next decade. Due to enter
service in 2017, Boeing says it has already taken more than 700
provisional orders.
The aircraft is a reaction to rival Airbus'
revamped A320neo single-aisle, due out in 2015. Airbus has more
than 1,000 orders for the plane.
Boeing's contract extension, which would take effect
immediately if ratified and run through September 2016,
includes annual wage increases of 2 percent, a plan for bonuses
between 2 percent and 4 percent each year and a $5,000
ratification bonus for each worker. It also preserves defined
benefit pensions, now a rarity in corporate America.
IAM members are scheduled to vote on the new contract next
Wednesday, Dec. 7.