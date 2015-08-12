NEW DELHI Aug 12 Boeing co estimates
Indian carriers will need 1,740 new airplanes, valued at $240
billion, through 2034, a senior executive at the US planemaker
said on Wednesday.
Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific and India
sales for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a presentation
that 84 percent of the new planes required would be
single-aisle, while 15 percent would be wide-body aircraft.
The new forecast is above that made by Boeing last year,
when it estimated Indian demand at 1,600 new airplanes worth
$205 billion over 20 years.
India's aviation market is growing fast as more people start
to fly and new carriers enter the market. Most players in the
industry, however, are losing money, given high fuel prices and
limited scope to raise fares.
