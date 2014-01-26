Jan 26 U.S. aviation regulators plan to order
safety checks of more than 400 Boeing Co 767 jets because
of movable tail sections that may jam and possibly cause some
pilots to lose control of the aircraft, according to a report in
The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
An order by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), set
for publication in Monday's Federal register, calls for beefed
up inspections of a flight control mechanism, known as an
"elevator," which helps planes climb and descend, the business
daily reported.
Spokespeople for Boeing and the FAA could not be immediately
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Elevators that do not work properly have not been identified
as causing a 767 accident, the Journal reported. The FAA first
became aware of the problem in 2000, when it ordered enhanced
checks to find problems. The inspections at that time were
viewed as a temporary response. Boeing eventually designed a
permanent fix, which the FAA order will direct airlines to make,
according the Journal.
The mandate takes effect in March and requires U.S. airlines
to replace suspicious parts within six years, according to the
Journal.