By Alwyn Scott
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 Citing steady demand from
airlines, Boeing Co said on Tuesday it is capable of
raising 737 jetliner output by 43 percent to 60 a month, as it
gave a rosy outlook despite concerns about orders, overall
production and defense spending.
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney said market fundamentals
that support higher jetliner production are unchanged, despite
recent deferrals of aircraft deliveries by American Airlines
and United Continental Holdings, which he termed
normal fleet optimization decisions.
Aircraft prices have "not deteriorated," even for 737 and
777 models that are being replaced by new versions, he told
Boeing's annual investor conference in Chicago. Plane makers,
including rival Airbus Group NV, typically offer heavy
discounts to sell end-of-production models to avoid cutting
output.
Boeing faces curbs on defense spending, slowing commercial
aircraft orders after record years, and a possible loss of
export financing if Congress fails to reauthorize the U.S.
Export-Import Bank.
But McNerney and other top executives of the world's largest
plane maker said they would be able to keep profits rising
because of the work they are doing to lift productivity, lower
costs and make smaller, less expensive innovations in products.
McNerney reaffirmed Boeing's goal of generating more than $9
billion in operating cash flow this year, and said that figure
will increase in 2016 and beyond.
He also said Boeing's defense business would be at the right
scale even if it did not win ongoing competitions for major new
programs such as the Long Range Strike Bomber.
"It's hard to believe we wouldn't get one of them," he said.
But "we would still be an at scale" as a defense business, and
would have the commercial airplane business. "We don't have to
panic," he said.
MARGIN QUESTIONS
Boeing's profit margins are expected to fall in 2015, hit by
plane development costs and output of relatively low margin 747
and 787 airplanes. Margins will resume their climb in later
years, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said.
Countering concerns about a bubble in jetliner demand,
Boeing said it sees scope to raise output sharply.
"We can go to 60 a month," Commercial Airplane Chief
Executive Ray Conner said, referring to 737 production,
currently at 42 a month and set to reach 52 a month in 2018.
Conner did not say Boeing has plans to use that capacity,
but some analysts said such rates now appear very likely.
Productivity improvements in Boeing's factories have
protected it should demand falter, executives stressed. The 737
factory has slashed production time by more than half. If plane
output had to be notched down in a global crisis, profit margins
would not fall as much as in the past, Conner said.
Boeing stock was down 0.2 percent at $145.61 in afternoon
trading, suggesting investors remain concerned about the
company's challenges.
Ken Herbert, analyst at Canaccord Genuity, said investors
are focused on Boeing's volatile cash flow.
"You've got to look beyond that and have confidence in the
three- to four-year vision," Herbert said.
