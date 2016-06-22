PARIS, June 22 A provisional deal between Iran
and Boeing to acquire jets for the country's national
airline covers 109 aircraft, split about equally between
narrow-body and long-range wide-body aircraft, an Iranian
official told Reuters on Wednesday.
In addition to the 737 and 777 models announced earlier
this week, IranAir also envisages acquiring some of the latest
version of Boeing's iconic 747 jumbo under the deal, which is
subject to approval by both the Iranian and U.S. governments,
the official said.
About half of the 109 aircraft will be narrow-body 737
jetliners, the official added, asking not to be named.
The payment mechanisms and financing of the deal, including
the currency in which it will be carried out, have yet to be
finalised, the official said.
Some of the jets are expected to be leased.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Keith Weir)