PARIS/ANKARA, June 23 A provisional deal calling
for Boeing to supply a total of 109 aircraft to Iran includes
small and large jetliners worth $20.37 billion at list prices,
both sold directly and leased, two people with knowledge of the
deal, including a senior Iranian official, said on Thursday,
The deal, which is yet to be approved by both governments,
includes 80 aircraft worth $17.58 billion to be sold directly by
Boeing, including 34 wide-body jets: 15 each of the 777-300ER
and 777-9 models and 4 of the 747-8, one of the people said.
It also includes the direct sale of 46 narrow-body jets: 40
of the upcoming 737 MAX model and 6 of the current 737NG model.
Under the same provisional deal, Boeing will arrange for
IranAir to acquire a further 29 737NG aircraft through leases.
A spokesman for Boeing declined to comment.
IranAir was not immediately available for comment.
