By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Jan 8 A fuel leak forced a Boeing Co
787 Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines to
cancel takeoff and return to the gate at Boston's Logan
International Airport Tuesday, a fire official said. It was the
second incident in two days involving the new jet.
The 787 in the previous incident experienced an electrical
fire Monday at Logan, said Richard Walsh, a Massport spokesman.
That plane also was operated by Japan Airlines.
The plane leaking fuel had left the gate in preparation for
takeoff on a flight to Tokyo when the spill of about 40 gallons
was discovered, Walsh said. No fire or injuries occurred, he
said.
The Dreamliner was towed back to the gate, where passengers
disembarked and were waiting for a decision on the status of the
flight, he said.
"The airline will make that determination," Walsh said.
A Japan Airlines spokeswoman, Carol Anderson, said the plane
returned to the gate because of a mechanical issue, but said
exact details were yet to be confirmed.
Boeing said it was aware of the issue and was working with
its customer. Boeing stock dropped 3.8 percent to $73.24 in
afternoon trading, following a 2 percent decline on Monday.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal, citing a source,
reported that United Airlines found a wiring problem on
one of its 787s, an issue that affects the same electrical
system that caused the fire aboard a Japan Airlines 787 in
Boston on Monday.
United spokeswoman Christen David said United inspected its
787s after the Boston fire incident, but she declined to discuss
the findings, or to confirm the Journal report.
The Journal reported that the airline found improperly
installed wiring in electrical components associated with the
auxiliary power unit.
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that
the battery in the auxiliary power unit aboard the Japan
Airlines jet had "severe fire damage" and that surrounding
damage was limited to components and structures within about 20
inches. It said the power unit was operating when the fire was
discovered.
The agency sent one investigator on Monday and added two
more on Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing,
the Japan Transport Safety Board and Japan Airlines also are
involved in the probe.
The NTSB said Tuesday's fuel leak would not warrant an
investigation because there was no accident.
The leak comes after the FAA in December ordered inspections
of all 787s after fuel leaks were found on two aircraft operated
by foreign airlines. The leaks stemmed from incorrectly
assembled fuel line couplings, which could result in loss of
power or an engine fire, the FAA said.
Walsh, the Massport spokesman, said the leak in Boston was
noticed at 12:25 p.m. ET Tuesday, as JAL flight 007 was taxiing
toward the runway for takeoff. Crews used an absorbent to soak
up the spilled fuel, Walsh said.
Some analysts had raised concerns about Boeing's 787 after
the electrical fire onboard the JAL jet on Monday. Today's fuel
leak caused further alarm about the impact on public perception
of Boeing and the Dreamliner.
"We're getting to a tipping point where they go from needing
to rectify problems to doing major damage control to the image
of the company and the plane," said Richard Aboulafia, a defense
and aerospace analyst with Teal Group, a consulting firm based
in Fairfax, Virginia.
"While they delivered a large and unexpected number of 787s
last year, it's possible that they should have instead focused
on identifying glitches and flaws, rather than pushing ahead
with volume production," he said.
Aboulafia said there is still no indication that the plane
itself is flawed.
"It's just a question of how quickly they can get all the
onboard technologies right, and whether or not the 787 and
Boeing brands will be badly damaged," he said.