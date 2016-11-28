BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
KUWAIT Nov 28 Kuwait plans to buy 28 Boeing F-18 Super Hornets, a military official said on Monday, reaffirming plans to buy the warplanes 10 days after the U.S. State Department notified Congress of the possible sale of 40 of the jets to the Gulf state. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.