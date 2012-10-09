Oct 8 A union representing engineers and
technical workers at Boeing Co accused the airplane maker
of videotaping members marching for contract talks, seizing
their cameras and deleting photos, and said on Monday it had
filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board.
A local of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees
in Aerospace filed two charges against Boeing on Friday after
receiving complaints from members who said Boeing videotaped or
took workers' cameras during lunchtime marches in Portland,
Oregon and Everett, Washington.
Boeing's contract with 23,000 unionized engineers at
facilities in the Puget Sound area of Washington state,
Portland, Utah and California expired on Oct. 6. The two sides
are scheduled to continue talks on a new contract on Wednesday.
The union's executive director, Ray Goforth, in a statement
said videotaping workers was "nothing more than intimidation and
harassment."
A Boeing spokesman said he had no comment because the
company has not heard from the NLRB.
Boeing said last week that should talks go beyond Oct. 6,
the contract would terminate on Nov. 25 because SPEEA had filed
a 60-day termination notice.