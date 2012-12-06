NEW YORK Dec 6 At the request of a federal
mediator, Boeing Co and the union representing its 23,000
engineers suspended talks on new labor contracts for the rest of
the year.
The move came Wednesday, a day after the mediator joined the
negotiations in Seattle. The two sides have been bargaining
since April to replace contracts that expired Oct. 6. A 60-day
extension ran out Nov. 25, giving the union the ability to
strike. Union leaders have said they would not call a strike
until January at the earliest.
"At the request of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation
Service, negotiations between The Boeing Company and the Society
of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA),
IFPTE Local 2001 are being suspended until after the first of
the year," the FMCS said in a statement Wednesday. "Both sides
agreed to this mediator request."
Talks between the two sides broke off briefly last week, and
resumed Tuesday with the mediator present.
The talks broke off when Boeing said the sides were too far
apart to continue talks without mediation. Boeing said it had
upped its wage offer from a proposal it made in September.
The union considered that offer too low, and countered with
a proposal that asked for larger raises than it sought in its
previous proposal, and larger than those contained in its
previous contract.
Boeing and the SPEEA were not immediately available for a
comment.