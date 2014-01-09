NEW YORK Jan 9 Members of the Seattle-area
machinists union have filed unfair labor practice charges
against Boeing Co, alleging the company interfered with
their rights to vote freely on a contract offer by threatening
to move their jobs out of state unless they approved the
agreement, the National Labor Relations Board said on Thursday.
Members have filed at least 20 unfair labor practice charges
in recent days, including at least two against Boeing, and the
rest against the labor union's international leadership, NLRB
attorney Anne Pomerantz said in an interview.
The international leadership of the union, the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, has drawn
unfair labor practice charges for holding the vote against the
objections of local machinists union leaders and when many
members were away on vacation, the charges allege.
Most of the charges have been filed since the Jan. 3 vote
that approved a contract extension through 2024. In exchange for
ratification, Boeing agreed not to build its latest jetliner,
the 777X, in another state, which would have meant the loss of
jobs for machinists who build the planes in the Seattle area.