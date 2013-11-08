NEW YORK Nov 8 Boeing Co Commercial
Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner on Friday urged machinist
union members to consider a new labor contract that would help
ensure Boeing builds its newest jet in the Seattle area.
The letter, handed out on the factory floor on Friday,
warned that Boeing's major "competitor wants to take more than
60 percent of the market," referring to Airbus.
Boeing said Friday that without the labor deal and a set of
tax breaks and other legislative measures, it will consider
building the jet elsewhere.
"I urge you to take the time to fully understand this
proposal, and to talk with your family to determine
how this affects our future," Conner wrote.
Union members rallied on Friday and Thursday night against
the proposed labor deal, which many members said contained too
many take-aways.