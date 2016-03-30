(Recasts lead with context on economy; add comments from
Boeing, Airbus executives)
By Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO, March 29 The world's two largest plane
manufacturers forecast on Tuesday that Latin America's
commercial fleet will at least double over the next two decades,
shrugging off worries about economic woes in regional giant
Brazil and elsewhere.
As Brazil faces its worst economic crisis in a generation,
demand for air travel has fallen sharply, hitting the profits
and stock prices of carriers like Gol and LATAM
Airlines.
U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and French rival Airbus
said they were accommodating local airline customers by
allowing delays and shifting stock toward stronger economies,
while eyeing a more positive longer term view.
"A certain growth hasn't happened and therefore now there is
kind of a surplus of equipment, so we are trying now to
accommodate and delay," Airbus' Latin American head, Rafael
Alonso, told Reuters in an interview at the FIDAE regional
airshow in Santiago.
"We are placing them somewhere else. Some economies are in
turmoil, but on the other hand we have others like Mexico."
Both Airbus and Boeing were sanguine on the long-term
prospects for recovery in the region.
"The new middle class really enjoys air travel, they prefer
that to buses," Boeing Latin America's head, Donna Hrinak, said.
"So, yes, air traffic has fallen consistently since (last year),
but as soon as the economy begins to pick up they're going (to)
be back on those planes."
Airbus projects that the number of aircraft in operation in
the region will more than double over the next two decades, with
2,540 new planes needed by 2034, worth some $330 billion. Boeing
forecasts airlines will need 3,050 new planes worth $350 billion
over the next 20 years.
About 40 percent of those new planes will go to Brazil, with
Mexico the second-biggest market, Hrinak said.
Airlines have responded to Latin America's newly affluent
tourists and more connected economies with increased routes and
capacity. Airbus has been one of the main beneficiaries, with
its regional market share rising to 53 percent today from just
12 percent in 2000.
Alonso said Airbus was confident it could remain ahead,
noting that Airbus accounts for 65 percent of new planes
scheduled to be delivered over the next few years.
"There might be a little accommodation ... but I don't see
any problems with by 2020 having 57 to 58 percent of the
market," he said.
Air traffic over the next two decades will likely grow 4.7
percent annually in the region, the company predicted, compared
with 4.6 percent worldwide.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Additional reporting by Felipe
Iturrieta and Gram Slattery; Editing by Paul Simao, Cynthia
Osterman and Leslie Adler)