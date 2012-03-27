BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
SANTIAGO, March 27 Latin America will require 2,500 new commercial planes by 2032 to expand its current fleet and replace older planes, a Boeing Co executive said on Tuesday.
The purchases will require an investment of $250 billion, Van Rex Gallard, vice president of sales for Latin America, Africa and the Caribbean, said at the Fidae international air show in Chile's capital city.
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
* Alibaba Group Holding - data centers will cover Mainland China, Australia, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: