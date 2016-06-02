(Adds total number of IT employees, layoffs in Texas)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, June 2 Boeing Co said on
Thursday it plans to lay off 211 employees in Washington state
on July 22, a group that includes information technology workers
that Boeing is letting go in a cost-cutting drive.
The Chicago-based aerospace and defense company said last
week it would cut an unspecified number of IT workers through
involuntary layoffs.
Washington state's Employment Security Department said late
on Wednesday that it had received notice of 211 layoffs planned
by the company.
Boeing is slashing costs as it battles for sales with
European rival Airbus and tries to widen its profit
margins to the mid-teens by the end of the decade, from 7.9
percent in the first quarter.
Boeing spokesman Kent Cato said the layoffs include the IT
positions and a few jobs from its defense business and corporate
organization.
The company is simultaneously laying off IT workers in other
states, including 11 in Texas, but the bulk of the job
reductions are in Washington state, Boeing spokeswoman Lauren
McFarland said. She said Boeing has about 6,500 IT workers.
The layoffs include management and non-management workers
and are being made across the company, McFarland said.
Separately, Boeing is using voluntary layoffs to cut about
4,000 positions by mid-year and up to 8,000 by year-end at its
commercial airplanes division.
At the end of April, Boeing had 158,916 employees, including
77,497 in Washington state.
Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told an investor
conference in New York on Thursday that the company is cutting
costs to remain competitive with Airbus, but is not cutting
airplane prices "dramatically" to win orders.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Dan Grebler and Bill Rigby)