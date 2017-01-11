(Adds Boeing comment)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Jan 10 Boeing Co warned on
Tuesday that it will conduct involuntary layoffs of engineers,
part of a cost-cutting drive as the aerospace and defense
company responds to increasing competition amid slowing aircraft
sales.
The reductions, disclosed in an internal memo seen by
Reuters, also include dozens of job categories eligible for
voluntary layoffs in Washington state, southern California and
South Carolina.
Boeing did not indicate the number of reductions the company
planned. Vice Chairman Ray Conner and Commercial Airplanes Chief
Executive Officer Kevin McAllister said last month that Boeing
would continue job cuts in 2017. The company slashed employment
by 10,828 jobs last year. About two-thirds of those reductions
were in Washington state.
"While we have made good progress, more changes are needed
to ensure our long-term future," John Hamilton, vice president
of engineering at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, wrote in the
memo.
"We continue to operate in an environment characterized by
fewer sales opportunities and tough competition."
The announcement came as Boeing teamed up with a new
lobbying group on Tuesday to defend $8.7 billion of tax breaks
in Washington state granted to the aerospace industry in 2013.
The new group opposes efforts to tie the incentives to Boeing
employment.
The engineering layoffs are part of a larger reduction at
the company's airplane unit.
"Once plans are finalized across other functions, that
information will be shared with employees," Boeing spokesman
Doug Alder said in an email. "Each function will determine its
own plan."
The engineering reductions will take place in stages.
Voluntary layoff invitations are being sent Jan. 13 and will
take effect April 21. Notices for involuntary reductions will be
sent Jan. 20, with layoffs planned for March 24.
Boeing plans two more rounds of engineering layoffs later in
the year "driven by our business environment and the amount of
voluntary attrition," Hamilton said in the memo.
