WASHINGTON Nov 4 Boeing Co may decide as
soon as Thursday whether to protest the U.S. Air Force's
selection of Northrop Grumman Corp to develop and build
a next-generation long-range strike bomber amid signs that a
challenge could be an uphill battle, according to sources
familiar with the issue.
Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said the company had not yet
decided whether to challenge the contract award, which could be
worth $80 billion to the winning bidder over the next decades.
"We continue to evaluate our options," he said.
Boeing, which had teamed with Lockheed Martin Corp,
has agonized over the decision since receiving a briefing from
the U.S. Air Force on Friday, according to sources familiar with
the issue, who said company executives were stunned by the loss.
The stakes were high, but neither Boeing nor Lockheed were
willing to proceed with a protest if their case looked weak, for
fear of annoying the Pentagon and the Air Force, according to
two sources familiar with the issue.
A protest would also delay work on the new warplane that
U.S. Air Force officials say they need to start replacing the
current aging fleets of B-1 and B-52 bombers, the sources said.
The Air Force last week selected Northrop to develop and
build the new bomber.
Boeing and Lockheed immediately said they wanted answers on
how the competition was scored with regard to price and risk.
Under federal law, companies have 10 days after an agency
debrief to file with the U.S. Government Accountability Office,
an arm of Congress that rules on federal contract protests. In
order to trigger a stop-work order, protests must be filed
within five days of a required briefing, according to the GAO.
The GAO then has 100 days to evaluate the case.
Loren Thompson, a defense consultant with close ties to
Boeing and Lockheed, said challenging the bomber award could be
difficult given that the program was highly classified. The
decision would ultimately hinge on how the Air Force evaluated
the price and risk of the competing bids, he said. The fact that
the deliberations had stretched out for days indicated it was
not an obvious - or easy - decision.
He said Boeing could also mount a political battle against
the contract award, but faced some hurdles. "It's a secret
program, it's a high priority for the Air Force, and Northrop
wants to build the bomber in California, a very powerful state,"
he said.
Sources familiar with the issue said both companies had
concerns about the use of historical bomber data to determine
the pricing of the new plane since it did not give credit for
innovations and new advanced manufacturing techniques
implemented since the B-2 bomber two decades ago.
Relying on historical data also affected projected life
cycle costs for the planes, the sources said.
Air Force officials have said only that Northrop's bomber
represented the "best value for the nation" and would cost $511
million per plane, on average, in 2010 dollars, well below the
program's cost cap of $550 million per plane.
