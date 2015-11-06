BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
DUBAI Nov 6 Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp plan to file a formal protest against the U.S. Air Force's contract award to Northrop Grumman Corp for a next-generation long-range strike bomber, a deal valued at around $80 billion, according to two sources familiar with the decision.
The companies believe the Air Force acquisition decision was "fundamentally flawed" because it did not credit their bid with efforts to lower costs, as compared to earlier programs, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
