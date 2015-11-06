DUBAI Nov 6 Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp plan to file a formal protest against the U.S. Air Force's contract award to Northrop Grumman Corp for a next-generation long-range strike bomber, a deal valued at around $80 billion, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

The companies believe the Air Force acquisition decision was "fundamentally flawed" because it did not credit their bid with efforts to lower costs, as compared to earlier programs, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)