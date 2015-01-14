WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. federal claims court on Tuesday denied a motion by United Launch Alliance, a venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed by privately held SpaceX against the U.S. Air Force and the Lockheed-Boeing joint venture.

Judge Susan Braden said she was denied the motion because the case was still ongoing, and none of the actions taken by Congress or the Air Force in recent weeks invalidated the SpaceX lawsuit, which challenges the Air Force's decision to award 36 rocket launches to United Launch Alliance.

In a four-page decision, Braden said the court had been briefed on two earlier motions to dismiss filed by the U.S. government, and SpaceX's request for a judgment on the administrative record, which was filed on Dec. 19.

She said the court would not rule on pending motions for discovery or on the merits of the case until after the end of a mediation process that is due to begin this month. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)