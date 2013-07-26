WARSAW, July 26 Poland's flag carrier
LOT said on Friday it would continue to pursue hefty
damages from Boeing over the grounding of the Dreamliners,
which the airline said hurt its efforts to restructure its
ailing business.
"We are demanding from Boeing concrete sums that we have
been able to calculate," said LOT CEO Sebastian Mikosz.
"Unfortunately, it's not possible to estimate all the losses to
our image related to the loss of credibility among some of our
customers."
LOT was the first European airline to add Boeing's
Dreamliner to its fleet before they were grounded over problems
with their batteries. LOT currently has four Dreamliners.