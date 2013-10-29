FRANKFURT Oct 29 Boeing has delayed the
delivery of Lufthansa's first 777F freighter plane,
just a few days before it was due to land amid ceremony in
Frankfurt, while the aircraft maker carries out minor repairs to
the left wing.
Lufthansa's cargo unit had been due to unveil the plane at a
ceremony in Frankfurt on Friday, but said on Tuesday it was
postponing the event because of the repairs.
"During the handover today it was determined that the slats
have to be fixed," a Lufthansa Cargo spokesman said, referring
to the slats on the wings used to give more lift to a plane at
slower speeds.
"There's a very small gap between the slats and this is
bigger than permitted by manufacturing tolerance," he said,
adding that the company expected a delay of only a couple of
days.
Boeing said it noticed during final delivery inspections
that some "minor rework" was required, but declined to be more
specific. "We expect to deliver shortly," spokeswoman Elizabeth
Fischtziur said in an email reply to questions.
The minor delay with an important cargo customer comes as
Boeing deals with a series of problems with its new Dreamliner
787 passenger jet.
The company last week reported a surprising 12 percent jump
in quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast on soaring
commercial aircraft production and margins, sending its shares
to an all-time high.
Any optimism has been tempered by continuing problems with
the 787, grounded by regulators for more than three months
earlier this year due to a battery problem.
The first 777 freighter was delivered in 2009. It uses the
same wing as the 777 passenger version which has been in service
since the 1990s with over 1,000 of the aircraft delivered.
Lufthansa has ordered five 777F aircraft, which each cost
around $300 million at list prices.