April 2 South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley
considers the bid to unionize workers at Boeing Co's
North Charleston plant a threat to one of her state's corporate
crown jewels, and she is turning to radio, speeches and social
media to denounce the campaign.
"We don't need their bully middleman tactics between our
associates and their employer," she wrote on Twitter last month.
It was a message in keeping with Haley's previous declarations
that she is a "union buster" who wears high heels to kick out
organized labor "thugs" seeking to gain a foothold in the state.
The April 22 union vote at the aircraft maker's 787
Dreamliner factory in the state could offer Haley a chance to
burnish her conservative credentials at a time when potential
Republican contenders for the White House court her ahead of
South Carolina's early primary in 2016.
If she stands up to Boeing's biggest union, the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers
(IAM), and wins, it could enhance the second-term governor's
prospects for higher office, political experts said. That could
include a Cabinet post in a future Republican administration, a
national party leadership position, or even being a vice
presidential running mate in 2016.
Her anti-union position "very much bolsters her with
conservatives around the country," said South Carolina-based
Republican strategist Chip Felkel.
A hard-line stance against unions already raised the profile
of Haley's friend and fellow governor, Scott Walker of
Wisconsin, who is an early favorite in the race to become the
Republican presidential candidate, though he has yet to declare
he is running. Walker cut back collective bargaining rights for
public sector workers in a state with deep labor roots and
survived a 2012 recall campaign sparked by his labor reforms.
Haley faces far less political risk in South Carolina, which
federal data shows had the second-lowest union membership rate
in the country in 2014 at 2.2 percent of wage and salary
workers. South Carolina has for many years had a "right-to-work"
statute that allows employees to decide whether or not to join
or pay dues to a labor union, and prevents unions and employers
from reaching agreements that require employees to join a union.
As a result, party strategists doubt she will gain as much
momentum as Walker by fighting a union in the private sector.
PUBLIC WARNING
Georgetown University labor historian Joseph McCartin said
Haley's effort is akin to the one last year by Tennessee
Governor Bill Haslam and U.S. Senator Bob Corker, two Republican
politicians who successfully campaigned against the United Auto
Workers' efforts to unionize a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga.
"To be a successful Republican, especially on a national
level, you really have to show your anti-union credentials in a
really overt way," McCartin said.
Haley, 43, has already seen her political fortunes rebound
after a sometimes rocky first term marred by a massive data
breach at the state's Department of Revenue and after she was
fined and given a public warning by the State Ethics Commission
for failing to report the addresses of some political donors.
Last fall, she clinched a decisive victory for a
second-term. In February, a Public Policy Polling survey found
her with a 51 percent approval rating, her highest number yet in
that poll as governor.
The daughter of Indian immigrants, she is both the first
woman to be governor of South Carolina, and the first from an
ethnic minority, rare attributes in the Republican party and a
help in gaining her attention in national circles.
Another Republican strategist, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said Haley's edgy remarks about unions might play
well with the party base but could cost her support beyond South
Carolina.
"She's smart to be positioned where she is on the issue,"
the strategist said. "I'm not sure, however, that the bluntness
of her comments would serve her as well nationally outside the
Republican base."
Democrats and union leaders criticize Haley for wading into
the current union campaign on Boeing's behalf, arguing there is
no place for politics in the decision by the Boeing workers.
So far, Haley has been featured in a radio ad for the
company in January in which she urged workers at the Boeing
plant in North Charleston to stay union-free. She also dedicated
a significant portion of her annual State of the State address
to the topic.
A key part of her message is to portray the IAM as
hypocrites for seeking to represent approximately 3,000 Boeing
workers in South Carolina, despite previously fighting to stop
Boeing from moving some of its aircraft production to the state.
Boeing's $750 million South Carolina operation opened in
2011, the year Haley took office. The IAM argued the plane maker
built the plant in retaliation for a 2008 machinists strike at
Boeing's massive plane-building complex in Everett, near Seattle
in Washington state.
A year ago, the IAM opened an office in North Charleston to
educate Boeing workers about collective bargaining, and its
campaign is focused on wages, hours, working conditions and
dignity on the job, according to its lead organizer.
A Boeing spokeswoman would not comment on Wednesday about
whether the company would further enlist Haley's help in the
weeks ahead of the union election.
A spokeswoman for Haley said the decision ultimately will be
made by Boeing workers, not politicians. But the governor is
characteristically unapologetic about using her pulpit to make
her position on unions known. "They should pack their bags, head
back to Seattle and stop trying to steal the success of the
workers at Boeing South Carolina," Haley press secretary Chaney
Adams said.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C.;
Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Harriet
McLeod in Charleston, South Carolina; Editing by Paul Thomasch
and Martin Howell)