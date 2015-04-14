(Adds fourth paragraph to show that the Post and Courier in
Charleston reported last Friday that the union could withdraw
its petition for the vote)
By Alwyn Scott
NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina, April 14 Labor
union officials say they could postpone a vote seeking to
organize 3,000 workers at Boeing Co's factory here in South
Carolina if their campaign fails to gain enough traction against
fierce opposition from the company and local politicians.
Organizers for the International Association of Machinists
(IAM) are going door-to-door this week to gauge backing for the
April 22 vote, and to make their case that union representation
in the North Charleston plant would mean better pay and less
taxing work schedules.
By withdrawing the petition for a vote, the union could
under labor regulations reschedule the ballot after six months,
but if it went through with the vote and lost it couldn't hold
another one for at least 12 months, said IAM spokesman Frank
Larkin.
The Post and Courier in Charleston reported last Friday that
the union could withdraw its petition to hold a vote.
The union said it could make the decision about whether to
postpone anytime before the vote.
"It wouldn't be surrender," said IAM organizer Mike Evans,
who is currently based in North Charleston. "The campaign would
continue."
The possibility of a postponement highlights the difficulty
the union faces in getting support from the 3,000 North
Charleston production and maintenance workers it is trying to
organize.
The IAM enjoys strong support at Boeing's massive facilities
near Seattle in Washington state, which are unionized,
and has called two strikes in the last decade. But the union is
finding it hard to get its message across in South Carolina, a
state with the second-lowest union membership in the country.
Boeing is firing back with ads on television, radio and in
newspapers warning that the IAM could cost workers high-paying
jobs and benefits. In an Internet-era twist, Boeing has also
placed anti-union messages on the Pandora internet music
service.
Blue shirts with "No Union" printed on the back are common
around the North Charleston factory, where Boeing's 787
Dreamliner is built. Pro-union workers are less open, though the
IAM is supplying workers with black pro-union shirts, hats,
buttons and fliers. "Workplace showings of support are difficult
to quantify because some may be reluctant to show support in the
workplace," said the IAM's Larkin.
Boeing's anti-union messages have been amplified by local
business leaders and politicians, including South Carolina
Republican Governor Nikki Haley, [ID: nL2N0WZ1LJ]
That has resonated with some workers. "With the union, we
don't know if we'll have health insurance," said one Boeing
assembly worker who was among a group of workers wearing the
anti-union shirts at a restaurant near the plant. He spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Union members are just 2.2 percent of the workforce in South
Carolina, only just behind North Carolina with 1.9 percent. By
contrast, Washington state is 16.8 percent unionized.
South Carolina also is a right-to-work state, meaning
employees can't be forced to join a union or pay union dues even
when covered by a union-negotiated contract.
BOEING HOLDS MEETINGS
The battle over organizing the plant marks a
potential turning point in the long power struggle between the
aircraft giant's management and its largest union.
For the IAM, which represents about 35,000 Boeing
employees, a win would blunt Boeing's drive to cut union ranks,
bolster the IAM's roster of 337,000 dues-paying members, and
score a high-profile southern victory after the United Auto
Workers lost an organizing election at a Volkswagen factory in
Tennessee last year.
Boeing, under Chief Executive Jim McNerney, has invested
$750 million to put the Dreamliner factory in North
Charleston after a costly machinists strike in Washington state
in 2008. It plans to spend another $1 billion to expand engine
casing and aircraft interior production on the same North
Charleston campus.
Boeing now employs 8,200 people here, contributes $11
billion annually to the state's economy, while its campus and
the related cluster of aerospace businesses are still early in
their development, said Bryan Derreberry, president the
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
If the union wins, he says, "Boeing would have to step
back and re-evaluate its strategy."
Last week, 125 IAM representatives from around the
country kicked off the home-visit campaign here, telling workers
and families about the wages and benefits members receive and
the backing IAM has from other unions in South Carolina.
Boeing declined requests for interviews and factory
visits, but responded to written questions from Reuters.
Workers say they are being called into company meetings
where they hear about the risks of unionizing. Boeing denies
allegations from some workers that questions at these meetings
appear scripted.
"Instead of cold calling teammates at home or knocking on
their doors, we've chosen to have an open dialogue in the
workplace," Boeing spokeswoman Candy Eslinger said in an email.
MANDATORY OVERTIME
At the center of the campaign are basic workplace issues:
wages and hours. The IAM alleges that Boeing pays South Carolina
workers less than IAM members in Washington state for the same
work, and that mandatory overtime can mean hardship for workers
who may have to work more than a five-day week for extended
periods.
Boeing said South Carolina production and
maintenance workers earn $20.59 an hour on average, and received
raises totaling 16.6 percent since 2013. Another 1.9 percent
increase is due in September. That's a much faster ramp up in
pay than received by workers in Everett, where the wage scale
ranges between $11 and $44.50 an hour.
Boeing also said it has sharply reduced mandatory
weekend overtime as production rates stabilized.
"We'll keep looking for ways to improve the work and life
balance," Boeing said, adding that IAM-represented workers on
787 production lines in Washington "are working similar overtime
hours."
So far, Boeing shareholders appear unconcerned. Wage costs
in making a plane are relatively small compared with materials
and energy, said Oliver Pursche, president at New York-based
Gary Goldberg Financial Services, which owns Boeing shares.
Boeing's stock traded at $153.24 on Monday, little changed
from its level when the vote was set last month.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing By Joe White and Martin
Howell)