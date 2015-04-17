April 17 The International Association of
Machinists & Aerospace Workers withdrew its petition for an
election at Boeing Co's South Carolina plant on April 22,
citing "a toxic environment and gross violations of workers'
lawful organizing rights."
The decision pushes the date for a subsequent election
forward by at least six months and was made after IAM organizers
conducted home visits with more than 1,700 Boeing workers, the
union said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)